She Found Out Her Fiancé Was Cheating On Her As He Was Proposing To Her. – ‘I pretend that I’m the most elated, happiest woman.’
by Laura Lynott
If you’re feeling down today, this woman is about to inspire you that you can pretty much come back stronger from anything!
@tiffanylyynn told her followers how her fiancé was proposing in a VERY public way when she found out he was cheating on her.
This is the kind of drama that makes your heart break – but read right ’til the end and find out just how much of a survivor this warrior woman is!
@tiffanylyynn said: “When I found out that my fiancé was cheating on me right in the middle of his proposal to me, like literally as it was happening. I was madly in love with this man. I was head over heels, would do whatever he said. If he said jump, I would say how high.
Still, she had reservations…
“At the time we had been dating for about two years, maybe a little bit under two years. And the fact that he was even proposing was a shock to me because even though that I was madly in love with him, I didn’t quite feel that we were ready for it. But one day, he decided to surprise me…”
The couple went to Orlando for some fun at the amusement parks and her ex decided to get up on stage and take part in a competition. He asked her to film it on HIS phone. No problem, she thought. How cute, even. But not so much…
She continued: “He hands me over his cell phone and says ‘Babe, please film this. I want you to see what’s going to happen.’ And I’m just saying, oh my gosh, this is so cute. How much fun, like this is my dream come true. The competition starts, there was like three or four events that he had to compete with others to win. And ultimately, he won.”
Okay, I know you can feel this is going to turn bad soon and you’re right… props to this woman. Wow.
She said: “But remember, I’m filming right and I’m filming from his cell phone that he told me to hold. So here I am with his little cell phone filming. All excited, all proud of my man. He starts to receive text messages that are popping up on the screen. The text messages turned out to be from his mistress that he’s been messing with the whole time.”
I don’t know about you but right about now my heart sank…
She continued: “I guess that morning he had texted her to let her know like, ‘Hey, it’s over between us because I’m about to get engaged today’.”
The married mistress was going crazy on text and @tiffanylyynn had to watch this unfold while looking at her partner on stage proposing in front of a huge crowd!!!!
She said: “So, at this point, my heart absolutely drops and like I want to vomit and I’m sitting here in a crowd, with hundreds of people, maybe even thousands of people, trying to keep my hands steady and filming what’s happening as he’s proposing and announcing it to this whole … stadium full of people.”
I know I cannot even imagine this. I doubt many of us can. Just the worst type of guy ever…
She continued: “But I really know what’s happening as I’m seeing these texts flashed across the screen. Trauma. Deep breaths, deep breaths. Now listen, I am not the type of girl that likes when people see me sweat. I keep my cool. I just smile and I pretend that I’m the most elated, happiest woman on the planet.
The story goes on and is in two TikTok clips you HAVE to check out. But by the end, all I can say is our girl is looking beautiful, she’s moved on and she’s been through $10,000 of therapy BUT she’s graceful and loving life, so I know y’all are gonna be so HAPPY for her!
Here’s what people thought of this most public of heartbreaks!
Some people think that public proposals aren’t all they’re cracked up to be…
She was too graceful for this but good idea, still.
What a motto. Hard to commit to but I appreciate.
Any way you look at it, this is such a bummer for anybody to go through.
And remember this story, the next time stuff just feels too much.
Thanks warrior queen!
