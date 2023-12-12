She Wants To Let Her Sister Walk Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding, But Her Traditional Family Objects
by Matthew Gilligan
To each their own, right?
Those are good words to live by and I personally think it’s pretty crazy to tell someone what they can or can’t do on their wedding day.
The woman who wrote this story on Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page explained a little bit about her family dynamics before she told her story.
AITA for letting my sister walk me down the aisle despite my fiancee and his family’s objections?
“I (23F) was raised by my older half sister (32F). I never met my dad and our mom OD’d when I was 10 and my sister was 19.
Her sister and her are incredibly close.
My sister’s dad was still in her life and was willing to support her, but not me. My sister chose to be my guardian and her father’s family went low-contact with her as a result. In order to raise me she gave up a lot; her relationship with her father, college, her 20s, and so much more.
A few months ago I got engaged and I told my sister that in addition to being my maid of honor, I also wanted her to be the one to walk me down the aisle. All my life she’s had to fulfill so many roles for me — big sister, mother, father, friend — that it only felt right that those multiple roles be honored on one of the biggest days of my life.
Not everyone was excited.
My sister was ecstatic and so was I, but when I brought it up with my fiance he objected.
My future in-laws are very traditional and my fiance had always expected that his wedding would be a very traditional white wedding.
Her fiancée’s husband made assumptions about the wedding.
He said that it was great that my sister was my MOH, but that her having two roles wasn’t and that it wasn’t appropriate for her to walk me down the aisle since that’s usually done by a man. Apparently, his family had assumed that my future father-in-law would be the one to give me away since I don’t have any male relatives.
I told him that I appreciate his father being willing to fill that role, but that the one who make me the person I am is my sister and so it’s right that she be the one to give me away. It turned into an argument that’s spread to my in-laws.
And then she got a phone call.
My MIL called me a few days ago to say that although she understand how important my sister is to me, that it’s also my fiance’s wedding and I shouldn’t be putting my sister before him on his day.
I definitely heard her on that, but this is still important to me. At this point, my sister has even said that she doesn’t mind just being the MOH and that she doesn’t want to turn my happy day into something stressful.
So now it’s just me holding out and being stubborn, but I really don’t want to concede on this point.
AITA?”
Let’s see what Reddit users had to say.
This reader said she’s NTA at all.
Another Reddit user made an excellent point.
This reader said there’s some bad behavior going on here.
This person said this behavior is controlling.
And one Reddit user shared their own story.
I think she did what she wanted!
In other words, she did the right thing!
