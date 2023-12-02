Brother Says She Won’t Be A Bridesmaid At His Wedding, So She Decides To Go On Vacation Instead. – ‘They said I could be the assistant flower girl.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Things have to be going pretty badly if you decide to skip your own brother’s wedding to go on vacation…
But this woman must have had her reasons, right?
Well, that’s what we’re here to figure out!
She asked the fine folks of Reddit if she was out of line for what she did.
Let’s take a look…
WIBTA if I go on vacation instead of my brother’s wedding?
“My brother Tom (36m) and I (26f) have never had a really solid relationship, due to our age gap we didn’t spend much time and by the time I was old enough to develop a personality he was moved out of the house.
She was asked to be part of the wedding.
For the last two years my brother and his fiance Sarah (32f) have been planning their wedding. And it’s coming up in September. I was asked to be a bridesmaid. I figured i was only asked as a courtesy since I’m her soon to be sister in law but I still took it seriously. I have been a bridesmaid for the last two years.
She dropped a lot of money getting ready for the wedding.
Just a few weeks ago I managed to save up to buy the 800 dollar bridesmaid dress. Over all in the last two years between group outings to parties, dinners, lunches, clothes, etc… I spent thousands of dollars. Eventually all the girls in the wedding and I became extremely close and I started to get hyped for the wedding.
And then she was blindsided.
Sarah recently got close with her brother’s wife Becky (30f). Last week she dropped the ball on me that she no longer wants me to be a bridesmaid and she would prefer if Becky would take my place.
It broke my heart a little but it’s her wedding and it’s not my place to tell her how to run it so I said it was fine. Yesterday I went to my brother’s house to pick up the bridesmaid’s dress, and was going to see if I could return it since it was within the time frame.
This didn’t go over very well.
Sarah was completely appalled and said that Becky was going to wear it since she and I are the same size.
I said that would be fine, but they would have to pay me the 800 for it. Sarah said that Becky couldn’t afford and I should just be nice and let her use it and said that I could keep it after the wedding.
I explained that I’m not just giving away the dress, and I’m not ever going to use it after the wedding.
After some bickering back and forth I just ended up taking it and leaving.
They offered her a deal but she wasn’t having it.
My brother and Sarah tried to compromise with me, and they said I could be “the assistant flower girl” and I felt offended at the offer.
After I said no, they then said that Becky could give me 250 bucks for it. Again no and I returned the dress and got a full refund.
I told them I understand that it’s their wedding but they are being extremely disrespectful to me and I don’t need to deal with it and I’m not going to the wedding.
So they made other plans…
Today my coworker says she has an extra round trip plane ticket to go to Miami that she’ll sell to me for half price plus I would have to pay for half the hotel and I can go hang out with her in Florida. The only downside is that I’ll be in Florida for the week of my brother’s wedding.
So will I be the ******* if I just go party in miami instead of going to my brother’s wedding?”
Let’s see what people had to say.
This reader said she should go to Miami!
Another individual said this was totally insulting.
One individual also said she should go to Miami.
Another reader said she’s NTA and they were disrespectful to her.
And this Reddit user said they think that something fishy was going on here…
I think these folks needed a wake-up call!
And it sounds like they got one!