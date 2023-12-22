Ship Captain Mocks First Mate For Working Overtime, So He Gets Revenge And Leaves The Crew Hungry
by Matthew Gilligan
I gotta say that this is one of the most satisfying “Malicious Compliance” stories I’ve ever read.
It comes to us from a man who was working on the high seas as a mariner…and he really nailed it!
Get the details below.
I didn’t have to work overtime? OK, Roger that.
“I am a mariner. My position on the ship is Mate.
Below me are my deck hands who are responsible for the labor work like painting, grinding, maintenance, line handling, cargo ops, etc.
Above me is the chief mate (second in command) and the Captain (in charge of everyone and the responsible individual for the entire ship).
We are officers and we do the planning for navigation, ship handling, training, payroll, etc.
I work for a private company that pays me by a day rate which is a 12 hour work day. I work one month on and one month off.
The captain is a really salty guy.
Like most industries, we are undermanned, can’t hire enough to fill all positions. Now this ship I work is even harder to crew up, mainly because of the captain. He’s got a notorious reputation for being a jerk. So people find all sorts of ways not to come to this boat. And if they do, they only work one tour and never come back.
I joined this ship back in May and for the last 7 months it’s been kinda hell working for this Captain. He’s a narcissist, condescends everyone, insults everyone, works us like slaves, never thanks us, just an all around class act. You know these type of bosses. They never let up, they push you to the limit and just makes you **** work and life.
He’s been working his *** off.
With that said, I’ve been working 15 sometimes 18 hours a day because we’re short handed. I’m doing all sorts of work that’s not in my job description. I had to do cargo ops, handle mooring lines, maintenance, all in addition to my Mate duties. I’m a very hard worker, a team player, and never say no to work.
And he hasn’t been getting paid any extra money for it.
The thing is we don’t get paid for any more than 12 hours of work a day. So all those extra hours i worked are unpaid. It burns me and I freaking **** it but like I said I’m a team player, I want to make sure it’s safe for my guys, the operations get completed, and clients stay happy so I do what is asked of me.
I’m also the cook (we don’t have an official cook on board because this is considered a small crew and small ship), i was cooking lunch every day for my crew and many dinners too. Generally you’re on your own for breakfast and dinner.
I was so good at my job that he and the chief mate passed their duties on to me so they can just sit back and relax. Chief mates and captains have a lot of paperwork to do but I was handling that for them too until up to this point.
They’d just about had enough.
Well one day, I’m just completely burnt out with these 15-18 hour days. I get into a discussion about how the captain and company is stealing my wages because I’m working more than 12 hours a day.
I asked him if I could show up to watch an hour later than my schedule duty (the engine dept does this when they require their folks to work overtime the day before).
I work a swing shift which overlaps both the captain and chief mate so it’s not unheard of or uncommon to let guys show up late especially if they worked more than 12 hours the previous day.
Things came to a head.
Well once I asked to sleep in an extra hour, all hell broke loose with him insulting me, calling me names, being ******, “nobody wants to work anymore blah blah blah, just nasty inappropriate behavior that shouldn’t happen but happens all the time in this industry.
He then finishes the verbal beat down with a grin, “You know Mate, you never HAD to work overtime. You could have just said no.”
I was steaming at this point but I just replied with, “OK Roger that” I called it a day and went to bed.
You got it!
Cue malicious compliance.
The next day I’m already on watch and he comes on to work and asks me what’s for lunch.
Me: “Nothing, I’m not cooking today”
Him: “Did you pull out anything from the freezer at least?”
Me: “Nope.”
So nobody had any real food for lunch. They all made sandwiches and ate chips instead.
Later that day,
Him: “hey I need you to go finish painting the rescue boat. The guys are busy with other projects and I want this done today.”
Me: “Well capt, since it’s not in my job description, I respectfully decline.”
We get into a little arguing but he concedes.
Not my job, sorry!
The very next day he pulls the same thing.
Him: “what’s for lunch”
Me: “nothing”
Him: “what do we have that we can cook real fast?”
Me: “I don’t know capt, I didn’t check, cooking isn’t my job remember so I don’t plan on doing it. ”
He rushes to cook some whole chickens in an hour and they came out raw and really ticked off the crew.
Nobody touched his food.
This routine lasted a whole week until it was the end of my tour and I got to go home.
This went on for quite a while.
I returned to duty a month later and he thought I would forget or let it slide. I indeed did not forget or let it slide.
For the the next entire month long tour the captain had to do the cooking because the chief mate and I refused to do it and he complained because he had to wake up early and prep food.
I was already doing all that when I was cooking. I just didn’t complain. I enjoy cooking. But I was willing to die on this hill, I wasnt letting it go. I refused to let him win this battle. I did not cook one meal. To be petty, I made myself delicious food, did not share it, I refused any work that wasn’t in my job description.
What’s he gonna do? Write me up on disciplinary for not doing someone else’s job that isn’t mine or for not working past 12 hours?
Not happening.
Understand, at this point I was physically tired, burnt out, and mentally drained from doing everybody’s job and taking **** from him.
This is the new normal.
I asked for a transfer to another ship but got denied so I’m still stuck on this ship with this Captain but now he knows where I stand.
And I haven’t cooked or did extra duties since.
And that’s what you get for taking advantage of a good worker and always insulting me.”
Here’s what people had to say.
This person said he needs to rethink his approach to work.
Another reader talked about what they did at their first real job.
This reader talked about what a boss said to them once.
And one Reddit user said they used to go the extra mile but not anymore…
Malicious compliance at its finest.
Way to go!
Want to read another story where somebody got satisfying revenge? Check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.