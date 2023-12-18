Should You Use The Self-Cleaning Functions On Your Oven? Appliance Repair Tech Says It’s Dangerous.
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, it’s time to listen up!
Because a TikTokker named Renae has some advice that she thinks you need to hear.
Renae works as an appliance repair technician and she took to TikTok to warn folks about why she thinks the self-cleaning function on ovens is dangerous.
Renae said, “The self-clean function utilizes dangerously high temperatures” and the temps she’s referring to can get to about 900 degrees.
Renae said these high temps “increase the risks of oven malfunctions, bodily harm, and house fire, even when used correctly.”
Renae added that around the holidays she and other appliance techs see a lot of oven failures because people use the self-clean function more.
She went on to read some warnings from oven manuals about how things can go haywire.
Check out her video.
Here’s a previous video of Renae giving even more reasons why the self-cleaning oven function is dangerous.
Check out what she had to say.
Here’s what folks had to say.
One person said she’s fear-mongering.
Another individual shared another way to clean your oven.
And this TikTokker thinks manufacturers just need to get rid of them.
Good to know!
Those things are kind of scary…
