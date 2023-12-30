December 30, 2023 at 4:40 am

Subaru Owners Reveals The Secret Badge You Can Order From The Company. – ‘It’s free. Go check it out.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Well, this sounds fun!

A TikTokker named Danielle shared a video on TikTok and talked to folks about how she was able to get free badges from Subaru because she drives one of their cars.

She said, “OK, I’m probably late to the game here but I thought I’d share something. If you go to the Subaru website and put in your VIN number, you can get a little badge for the back of your car.”

Danielle then showed viewers the different badges she received from Subaru and said, “I thought it was cute and it’s free. Go check it out.”

The caption to her video reads, “Subaru owners..did you know this?”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@usmcbourbonwife

Subaru owners..did you know this? I prob wont display them all.. but I thought it was cute. #subaru #subaruforester #free #subarubadge #subaruowners #subarugirl #subarugirlsoftiktok #cc

♬ original sound – Danielle Beards and Bourbon

Check out how folks reacted.

One person doesn’t think this is a good idea…

Another viewer talked about how Subaru drivers greet each other.

And this person is all about this!

Run out and get one of those if you drive a Subaru!

Looks like fun!

