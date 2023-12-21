December 21, 2023 at 10:52 am

Tenant Tips Her Doorman But He Says She Didn’t. Once She Checks Her Bank The Mystery Deepens. – ‘It had fully been deposited somewhere.’

by Laura Lynott

A tenant told how she tipped her doorman but he said he never got it and now she’s feeling icky about it.

@kelseybarbario told her followers on TikTok how she didn’t know how much was enough to actually even tip a doorman.

But she’s also experiencing the fear after tipping last Christmas and her doorman calling her to say he never got it! Ouch.

She said: “I live in a doorman building and in the holidays we are expected to tip the staff. I’m perpetually living in fear that these people will think that I am cheap. I really don’t know what is considered a good amount to give these people you see every single day.”

She continued: “Last year… I had the check I gave my doorman stolen. We still don’t really know what happened. All I know is I hand delivered the check to somebody at the front desk and a few days, or weeks later, I got a call from one of my doorman and he’s like, ‘Hey, you didn’t give us a Christmas check.’

She added: “Also, that’s so bold to call about that. Like, I would never I’d be like, Oh, I assume they don’t want to. I obviously wanted to I gave them money. And I was like, ‘No, I literally have no idea what you’re talking about’. And I thought that they just were calling to tell me maybe that it wasn’t enough money.”

She added: “Again, I’m living in this fear that they’re going to think I’m cheap, but no, it comes out that they have no idea where the check is. So, I checked my bank, and it had been deposited and somebody’s lying to me. And I don’t know who. I don’t think it was the doorman who called though, I really don’t think it was his fault. It was kind of a lot of money.”

Hmmm…

So, what happened?

She said: “So, I was stressed and so I looked in my bank account and yeah, it had fully been deposited somewhere.”

Watch the video to get the whole story… it’s kinda like some Christmas mystery!

@kelseybarberio

I still absolutely hate how this situation went down

♬ original sound – Kelsey Barberio

Here’s the internet’s reaction to the missing doorman’s tip:

Some folks don’t get the whole tipping culture and one might not blame them if they read this story!

The pro tippers unite.

For those in the back.

Yeah, this is a weird one.

Needless to say, tipping culture is getting out of hand.

I wish it would all just go away.

