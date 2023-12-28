The Shirk Report – Volume 768
by Ashley Dreiling
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– When the claw machine blesses you
– All life goals achieved
– 800-year-old Norwegian church
– Design on a loaf of bread
– The bathroom at Ohio State University before the rival game
– Space Cat
– When you have an off-duty date
– Needing some WD-40 at the club
– Goose warning
– Playhouse my dad built me in 1990
– Instant pop-up Chinese restaurant
– Boomer humor
– They’ve taken reviewers’ suggestions seriously
– Just sussing things out
– “OK, let’s talk”
– The moon creating an aura with the clouds
– Not his day
– Nice try, Mom
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– 5 Riddles That Could Leave You Scratching Your Head
– It Was the Year of Barbie Pink, But Whose Color Is It Anyway?
– Pro Climber Successfully Fools An Entire Beginner Class For 20 Minutes
– You can’t even pay people to have more kids
– We’re Plumbers. Here’s What We Would Never Do In A Home Bathroom.
– The ‘Airbnb Alternative’ Black Market
– Starquakes Might Solve the Mysteries of Stellar Magnetism
– Inside look: This vault holds the world’s greatest collection of historic cameras
– What it really means to ‘give yourself grace’
– Man Can’t Afford Dinner On First Date, Waiter Decides To Help Him Out
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · SHIRK REPORT, top