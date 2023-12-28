December 28, 2023 at 11:33 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 768

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 768

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
When the claw machine blesses you
All life goals achieved
800-year-old Norwegian church
Design on a loaf of bread
The bathroom at Ohio State University before the rival game
Space Cat
When you have an off-duty date
Needing some WD-40 at the club
Goose warning
Playhouse my dad built me in 1990
Instant pop-up Chinese restaurant
Boomer humor
They’ve taken reviewers’ suggestions seriously
Just sussing things out
“OK, let’s talk”
The moon creating an aura with the clouds
Not his day
Nice try, Mom
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

5 Riddles That Could Leave You Scratching Your Head
It Was the Year of Barbie Pink, But Whose Color Is It Anyway?
Pro Climber Successfully Fools An Entire Beginner Class For 20 Minutes
You can’t even pay people to have more kids
We’re Plumbers. Here’s What We Would Never Do In A Home Bathroom.
The ‘Airbnb Alternative’ Black Market
Starquakes Might Solve the Mysteries of Stellar Magnetism
Inside look: This vault holds the world’s greatest collection of historic cameras
What it really means to ‘give yourself grace’
Man Can’t Afford Dinner On First Date, Waiter Decides To Help Him Out

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report Volume 768 The Shirk Report Volume 768

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter