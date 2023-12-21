Walmart Employee Starts Trashing The Store After She Gets Fired Right Before Holidays. – ‘I won’t stop until the police get here.’
by Chris Allen
The Holidays can be some of the most stressful times of the entire year.
And it feels more chaotic each and every time.
The weather, the personal obligations, and especially a tighter financial situation.
These facets of life add up, and when you get fired right before the holidays, it’s sometimes too much to even handle.
This TikTok user captured that outburst-inducing situation that unfolded in front of peoples’ eyes in a Walmart outside Charlotte, NC.
In what must have been moments after she was notified, this former employee took out her bottled-up anger on the store.
Going aisle to aisle, seemingly at random, she tore down items from the shelves.
Breaking glass from jarred items can be heard as she continued, and the scene was pretty shocking.
She was yelling “I won’t stop until the police get here.”
With tensions high, and items flying, we’re thankful no one was hurt.
Check out the full video here:
@skyej.withtheslay
Extended version of the Walmart video. Backstory: I believe she was fired. She kept yelling “I won’t stop until the police get here”. Walmart in Huntersville/CLT #fypシ #fyp #walmart #charlittnc #charlottenc #meltdown #viral
As you can imagine, the comments section was full steam ahead on this one.
Let’s see what people thought:
These users discussed her state of mind; and that you can actually find a similar job even around the Holidays.
This commenter had first-hand experience with Walmart.
And this woman said exactly what I was thinking!
We hope she gets the help she needs, and gets back up on her feet.
Especially around Christmas.
Things sure were tense!
