What’s The Most Important Question You Should Ask When You’re Car Shopping? Car Dealership Expert Shares His Tips.
by Matthew Gilligan
Everyone can use some extra advice when it comes to car shopping.
And that’s where a guy named Zach Shefska comes in!
Zach is the CEO of CarEdge.com and he posted a video and talked to viewers about the most important question they should be asking when they go to a car dealership.
Zach said, “You want to show the car dealer you mean business? Four words: Out the door price. Let me explain.”
He went on to tell viewers that a car that’s advertised as costing around $40,000 might actually end up costing someone $58,000 after taxes and fees.
Zach said, “The out-the-door price includes the selling price of a vehicle plus all fees and taxes.”
He also showed viewers that the calculator on his website will help potential car buyers figure out the out-the-door price for different vehicles.
He continues. “Imagine you’re gonna write a check to actually buy the vehicle. That’s the out-the-door price and that’s what you need to negotiate with dealers.”
Check out his video.
