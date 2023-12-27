Wife Cheats With 15 Different Partners, So Her Husband Gets Revenge And Full Custody Of Their Kids
by Matthew Gilligan
Hang on tight, folks…
Because this is a crazy one.
It comes to us from Reddit’s “Pro Revenge” page and let me tell you, it’s really something!
The man who wrote the story started off by saying that his wife wasn’t exactly the most faithful person during their marriage…
My Vile Ex Wife.
“I divorced my ex wife over 5 years ago for repeatedly cheating on me with over 13 different men and 2 women.
To give you some background, my ex and I used to be swingers until the last year of our marriage. Things had spiraled out of control so I said that I was done swapping partners, unfortunately she didn’t agree with me and kept hooking up with guys behind my back.
Six months prior to our divorce my oldest child was diagnosed with a life threatening illness. I won’t go into details to preserve my anonymity.
She started to crack under the pressure and started to drink a lot, putting herself and our children in danger. It got so bad that I moved out of the house for a couple of weeks and took our kids with me.
He got a surprise from one of her friends.
During this time her best friend (we’ll call her Amy) approached me because my ex had disclosed all of her dirty deeds to her at girls night out a couple of days ago.
She disclosed that she had been sleeping with a new guy every night and getting intoxicated when she had the kids.
She also told Amy that she went out one night a month ago and left our 3 year old and 4 year old kids at home alone while they slept so she could meet a guy.
Amy said that my ex planned on filing for divorce once she drained some additional money from me while living rent free in my home. Amy and I were both disgusted and knew that things had to come to an end.
My ex didn’t like living in the same house with me because she couldn’t stand me and couldn’t go mess around with her flock of desperate men. We had to come up with a plan to get her out of the house and document all of her poor behavior so we could limit her custody of the children.
It was time to give her a shock.
Step one, I moved my happy *** back into the house and plopped down on the bed right next to her.
She lost her mind saying that she wanted me out of the house NOW and would call the police if I didn’t comply. What she didn’t know was that I was recording the audio of our conversation.
I told her to pound sand and she called the cops reporting me for domestic violence.
Well, the police showed up in no time flat and had me in cuffs so fast it made my head spin.
The detective came to the squad car to talk to me and I let him listen to the recording.
But things were about to take a dramatic turn.
The longer he listened the more angry he became with my wife. Before long she was the one in cuffs in the back of the squad car and she got to spend the night in jail.
She went to stay with Amy for the next week as she wasn’t allowed back at our house (I got a restraining order). During this week she went on a veritable spending spree buying herself a new laptop, new iphone (full retail price) and a new wardrobe.
She drained our bank account and started to dip into my savings. Amy also confirmed that she was drinking heavily at her house, to the point that she threw up and defecated on herself all over her bathroom. Amy video recorded her bender for posterity sake and provided me with 20 minutes of video showing a woman out of control intoxicated.
But he had a plan.
The next day I went and withdrew all of our money from savings and deposited them in my new bank account so I would have money to pay the bills. I closed that account so she couldn’t use overdraft protection and leave me on the hook for the overages.
I closed all of our joint credit cards and transferred all of my investment accounts into an account solely in my name. She lost it when she found out that she had no money to burn through anymore. She told Amy that she was contemplating suicide because things had gotten so bad.
I don’t like my ex but I didn’t want to see her harm herself at all. Amy convinced her that she needed some help and went with her to check into an inpatient mental hospital. This worked out fantastic because she was getting some help, but also it showed that she was a danger to herself and the kids.
It was time to put the last part of our plan into action and seal the deal. I went for a consult at my attorney to start the divorce proceedings and complete the needed paperwork.
My attorney was appalled at the actions of my ex and was 100% on board with helping me get primary custody. He filed my divorce decree and also got the judge to agree to a temporary restraining order until our initial hearing.
We served her the papers while she was in the hospital and set the initial hearing for two weeks. The initial hearing came and she showed up with her attorney. Since it was a pre-litigation hearing they didn’t know what information we had.
It was her turn to take the witness stand.
She got on the stand and started lying her heart out, telling the judge how abusive I was and that is what pushed her into the mental hospital. She made a very compelling case and put on a Grammy award winning act. Then it was my turn.
My attorney presented all of the evidence, videos and bank records. The defining moment was when my attorney called Amy to the stand to testify. She told an appalling story about a neglectful mom who was completely out of control.
A story about a mother who had substance abuse issues that were only getting worse. My ex couldn’t close her mouth the whole time that Amy was on the stand. She made her attorney look like an idiot as all of her lies were now being exposed and were contrary to what she told him.
Things worked out in the end.
When the dust settled I was awarded sole custody and she was awarded supervised visitation until she went to rehab and got additional treatment.
We quickly settled out of court agreeing to a graduated visitation schedule once she complied with rehab and mental health counseling. I got the house (after paying her a portion of the equity), got to keep all of my investment accounts and get to see me kids 80% of the time.
She got to go live with her mom for the next 2.5 years and jump from job to job. Life is pretty good 5 years down the road and is even better knowing that she isn’t my problem anymore.”
Here’s how people reacted to this story.
This reader had a similar story.
Another reader talked about what addiction takes away from people.
This Reddit user shared some TRUTH.
Another person isn’t buying this story.
And one individual also doesn’t think this story is real.
Wow, his ex seems pretty unhinged.
Glad it all worked out for him!
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.