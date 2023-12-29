Woman Battling Cancer Convinces Teen Daughter To Shave Her Head. Now Her Husband Is Furious.
There is nothing easy about fighting cancer. It’s a trial most of us wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies.
That said, does it give a person a free pass to act however they’d like?
OP’s wife is in the midst of treatment, and recently admitted she’s really struggling.
My wife is currently battling cancer, and one of the things she’s told me she’s struggling with the most was losing her hair.
She’s been given a near 100% chance of survival since we caught it early, but the chemotherapy has destroyed her hair anyway, and she had to shave what was left of it off a few weeks ago.
She mentioned she would like their daughter to do the same, as a show of solidarity.
Their daughter told OP that she really did not want to shave it.
Not long after that, she suggested we attempt to get our 17 year old daughter, Anna, to do so as well. Anna has very long hair that she puts a lot of care into so I felt it was appropriate to ask her in private if she wanted to/would be willing to do such a thing.
She told me that she didn’t want to cut her hair and I figured that was the end of that.
So, he was surprised when she and his wife came home from a shopping trip with matching buzz cuts.
His daughter confided that her mother guilted her into it.
However yesterday they came home from a “girls shopping trip”, something they do every so often, and Anna had a buzzed haircut.
That struck me as odd after what she’d said, so after dinner I talked to her and she told me that my wife had said she would never forgive Anna if she didn’t show her support by buzzing her head.
I asked her if she was happy about it and she said that she wasn’t.
His wife tells a different story, however.
When I went to bed, I brought it up with my wife and she said “It was Anna’s choice to or not, I just told her how I’d see the situation.”
I told her off, saying she needed to respect Anna’s personal choices and that a 17 year old girl being against shaving her head wasn’t exactly out of the ordinary.
However my wife simply said it was to show support for her.
OP isn’t sure he can move on, cancer or not.
I’ve been sleeping on the couch since.
I love my wife, and I understand that she’s going through something traumatic, however her attitude comes off as very manipulative to me, and that’s not behavior I feel I can personally accept.
I’m not sure if I can move past this to continue the relationship.
AITA?
This poor girl. Can you imagine?
I hope the wife gains enough perspective to feel ashamed of herself.
