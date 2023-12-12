Woman Says She Just Stopped Buying Things Because Credit Is Too Expensive. – ‘How are people affording life?’
by Laura Lynott
Yeah, we’re all suffering for the effects of inflation, and @loc_rants makes some good points about why the cost of living is so high that people literally can’t afford to live a normal life right now.
And man, this is pretty depressing but she’s clearly speaking from the heart on an issue a lot of people are going through.
She told her followers on TikTok: “We can’t afford life. So we’ve just stopped. We’ve just stopped buying things, which is delightful because companies don’t know what to do about that.
“I think it’s important to remember that our previous generations our parents, they were able to do things like get a credit card with like a 2 and 3% interest rate.”
Those boomers back at it again! But seriously…
She continued: “So, they could do things like live above their means a little bit because they knew at some point they were going to get that 2 or 3% annual raise and then be able to pay off that debt.
“We don’t have that. So, companies are still operating under the assumption that people are willing to go into debt.”
She continued: “No, we already have our debt. You have an entire generation of people who have entered their 30s and 40s with tens of thousands of dollars of student loan debt they will never repay because that is 7% compounding interest rate. We’re not going to put things on our 24% interest rate credit cards. We’re not going to do it. So we’re not we’re not living. We are surviving.”
Watch the full clip here:
@loc_rants
#stitch with @Blaire ✨ Allison #millennial #america
Here’s what people thought to the cost of living crisis:
Amen.
Black Friday what?
Is this the Tea?!
I hope all of your lives get better.
But I’m not holding my breath.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.