Birthday Party Host Is Upset Mom Brought Her Child Separate Food, Even Though The Kid Has Celiac Disease
Allergies and autoimmune disorders can be super hard to manage for anyone, because they are largely silent issues that you don’t go around advertising.
When it’s your child that’s afflicted, though, you spend a lot of time figuring out how they can still feel “normal” even though in some ways they’re not.
OP’s 3yo has Celiac so she packed her own gluten free food for a party.
Okay, so I will admit that I didn’t think anything about this until the party as I did not think it was a big deal but maybe I’m wrong.
My daughter is 3 and was invited to a birthday party for one of her friends from daycare. She’s been invited to other kids birthday parties but this was the first time that I didn’t really know the mom.
So we went and she was having a blast but when it came time to eat and have some cake my daughter had brought her own little snack and some brownies to have.
This wasn’t because she is picky (I mean she is, but it wasn’t my reasoning) it’s because she has Celiac Disease.
The host was super offended.
Anyway, the mom got very angry with me and asked what was wrong with her food.
I said nothing but pointed out that my daughter had celiac disease and while there were a few things she could eat, the majority wasn’t safe for her, especially the cake.
No one’s attempts at clarification were heard.
She didn’t let it go and kept telling everyone I thought I was better than her.
Most of the moms who knew me and my friend who’s daughter also had celiac (and I also prepared snacks and brownies for) were trying to explain it to her but she was still offended.
Now, she’s second-guessing herself.
So AITA for bringing my daughter her own snacks and dessert?
The top comment says OP should not feel badly at all.
As always, people have a whole lot of nerve.
You’ve just got to let it go.
Some moms says the opposite should have happened.
Because celiac is absolutely a big deal.
As a mom of a little with Celiac, can confirm we always bring our own “treat” to parties.
Why would I bother another mom trying to pull off a party? Weird.
