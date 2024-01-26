Bride Made Rude Comments About Her Lifestyle And Weight, So She Declined Her Cousin’s Wedding Invitation
by Trisha Leigh
It’s been well-established (on Reddit and in real life) that weddings tend to make people a little crazy.
It’s the money and the pressure and I don’t know, maybe a little entitlement, too, but way too many people end up losing friends over their “special day.”
OP is close to her cousin but his fiance has been nothing but mean.
I (28F) was invited to my cousin’s wedding. It’s pretty a big deal in my family because Jake(28M) is the first in my family to get married. However I rejected the invite because his fiancé doesn’t like me.
When we first met she kinda just glared at me. At first I thought it was just because she might be awkward meeting new people or it’s cause Amy(F30) is from aboard. But I think she just genuinely doesn’t like me.
She always has made under minded comments about me. Whether it was about me being a single mom, dropping college and going back or even just what I eat, she makes these weird comments that I just brush off.
Some examples of this during this past week:
at a family party I was talking about my son having a parent event for his soccer club. I said I was a bit nervous participating and Amy told me well it’s your fault the dad isn’t in the picture to do so.
I gain a lot of weight recently (30lbs) and Amy said I shouldn’t be ordering anything but soups and salads for the good of myself while at a resturant
She even snubbed OP as far as a bridesmaid request.
Early this week Jake and Amy came over to invite my family and I to the wedding. After they left my sister tells me that she was asked to be a bridesmaid by Amy. I didn’t think anything of it and said congrats.
But when my sister asked me if I was one, I said no. She look surprised.
Apparently, Amy and Jake had all their siblings and cousins to be bridesmaids and groomsmen. I didn’t know, and I was honestly a little sad but I just said it’s whatever’s.
My sister was mad on my behalf and went to complain to my parents and aunts.
Long story short, this has started a fight between Jake and Amy vs my family. Jake’s mom was really angry that I wasn’t part of the bridal party.
But Jake and Amy don’t want to me to be a bridesmaid cause I’m not a traditional woman.
When OP declined their wedding invitation, she went kind of mental.
I thought it was getting too much so I just decided that I shouldn’t go. Am I sad? Yea, I’ll feel left out but it’s not my wedding and I don’t wanna fight with Jake or Amy about it.
My family doesn’t want to go anymore but I said I’ll be fine they can go enjoy the wedding.
Amy did reach out to me yesterday about it. She just said “Sorry I didn’t pick you as a bridesmaid because you don’t match my image I want a traditional wedding and you aren’t that” Then going on to how I would make the wedding pictures uneven.
I just responded “I’m not going anymore. I don’t need your reasonings on whatever you think.” I thought this would make Amy happy but she wasn’t.
She angry texted in all caps “F— YOU. I don’t even know why I consider inviting you. You should be regretting not coming.”
She just wanted to keep the peace, but should she have gone about it a different way?
Im not sure how to feel. But I’m not alone I was thinking of just going to the beach with my son that day just so I can distract myself. But my whole family all told me I should go to the wedding.
I don’t really feel welcome and Jake hasn’t told me anything But AITA for letting this argument with the bride affect my present at her wedding?
Reddit will let her know!
I feel so sorry for OP, who sounds like a sweet person.
Sometimes life just throws major jerks your way, I suppose.
