College Student Used Grammarly to Write a Paper And Was Failed Because School Claims She Was “Unintentionally Cheating”
by Matthew Gilligan
Beware of Grammarly, friends!
Well, at least that’s the message from a college student named Marley who got into big trouble after she used the program to help her write a paper.
Marley said she received a ZERO on a paper she wrote and ended up failing a class because she used Grammarly and the paper was flagged for plagiarism.
She told viewers, “I have a public service announcement for you: If you have a paper, essay, discussion post, anything that is getting submitted … uninstall Grammarly from your web browser right now.”
Marley continued, “I had a paper that I had to write. … I turned the paper in, got a zero. I talked to the teacher, the department head, and the dean, and I was ‘unintentionally cheating’ using Grammarly … Uninstall Grammarly right now, because I don’t want you to fail a class like I did.”
She also said that Grammarly actually wrote “absolutely nothing” on her paper, so you can see why she’s pretty upset about this turn of events.
Here’s what she had to say.
Marley posted a follow-up video and shed more light on the situation. She told viewers that the head of her department said that someone in her position “lost their misconduct appeal due to this very fact.”
Marley said, “That means that for the rest of their college career, they will have an academic misconduct charge on their record. I’ve had other teachers at this same university recommend that I use it for papers, an English teacher even. So are they trying to tell us that we can’t use auto-correct or spell checkers or anything?”
And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.
I guess you better beware of Grammarly.
You’ve been warned!
