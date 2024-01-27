Costco Customer In Front Of Him Was Holding Up The Line, So He Picked Up Her Forgotten Receipt And Left With It
by Trisha Leigh
The lines at Costco are always long. People have giant carts, there are only a few actual cashiers (like everywhere else), and you can generally expect it to take awhile.
Which is why it’s extra annoying if people aren’t paying attention.
OP was behind a woman who wouldn’t end her phone call.
Lady at the Costco checkout wouldn’t get off her phone to find her wallet. Kept fumbling around in her purse while concentrating on her fluff conversation.
Cashier was annoyed. I was annoyed. Guy behind me was annoyed.
She finally found her wallet, but dropped her receipt.
Finally found her wallet and paid.
But since she was so preoccupied with her phone she didn’t realize she dropped her receipt.
Well, there ain’t no getting out the door at Costco without your receipt.
So, of course, I stepped on it.
OP picked it up and left, snickering under their breath.
It was in my pocket when I passed her in the exit line as she searched her purse while STILL on the phone.
Did he commit Costco crime? Reddit’s weighing in!
They suppose she’ll probably be in Costco for the rest of her days.
They even wrote her a little ditty.
Seriously there were so many jokes.
No one feels sorry for her.
She earned that inconvenience.
This is one of the best and most subtle revenge stories.
Bravo. Seriously.
