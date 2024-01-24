Customer Show How Different Target Stores In Australia Look Like. – ‘It’s like Walmart, but worse.’
by Matthew Gilligan
If you’ve ever wondered what a Target store looks like in Australia, today is your lucky day!
A woman from Texas named RaeAnna shared a video on TikTok and gave viewers from around the world a short tour of an Australian store Down Under.
And the place looks pretty outdated, which makes RaeAnna laugh.
The text overlay reads, “When an American enters an Australian Target for the first time.”
A friend off-camera asked her, “What do you think about Australian Target?”
RaeAnna replied, “It’s like Walmart, but worse. It’s like, ugly.”
The caption to her video reads, “Dear Target … Our Target and your Target are not the same. We are not obsessed with your Target. We are obsessed with ours. I promise if you visit, 1. It will be fun. 2. You will be shocked. 3. Target is a magical place.”
Let’s take a look at the TikTok video.
@raeannakay
Dear Australia… Our @target and your Target are not the same. We are not obsessed with your Target. We are obsessed with ours. I promise if you visit, 1. It will be fun. 2. You will be shocked. 3. Target is a magical place. #target #shopping #inaustralia #ohno #itsugly #targetrun
Here’s how people responded.
One person was surprised by this.
Another individual made an accurate comment.
And this TikTokker started a bit of a debate.
The more you know, right?
Well, we can close the book on that mystery!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!