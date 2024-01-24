January 24, 2024 at 10:23 am

Customer Show How Different Target Stores In Australia Look Like. – ‘It’s like Walmart, but worse.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@raeannakay

If you’ve ever wondered what a Target store looks like in Australia, today is your lucky day!

A woman from Texas named RaeAnna shared a video on TikTok and gave viewers from around the world a short tour of an Australian store Down Under.

And the place looks pretty outdated, which makes RaeAnna laugh.

Source: TikTok/@raeannakay

The text overlay reads, “When an American enters an Australian Target for the first time.”

A friend off-camera asked her, “What do you think about Australian Target?”

Source: TikTok/@raeannakay

RaeAnna replied, “It’s like Walmart, but worse. It’s like, ugly.”

The caption to her video reads, “Dear Target … Our Target and your Target are not the same. We are not obsessed with your Target. We are obsessed with ours. I promise if you visit, 1. It will be fun. 2. You will be shocked. 3. Target is a magical place.”

Source: TikTok/@raeannakay

Let’s take a look at the TikTok video.

@raeannakay

Dear Australia… Our @target and your Target are not the same. We are not obsessed with your Target. We are obsessed with ours. I promise if you visit, 1. It will be fun. 2. You will be shocked. 3. Target is a magical place. #target #shopping #inaustralia #ohno #itsugly #targetrun

♬ original sound – RaeAnna

Here’s how people responded.

One person was surprised by this.

Source: TikTok/@raeannakay

Another individual made an accurate comment.

Source: TikTok/@raeannakay

And this TikTokker started a bit of a debate.

Source: TikTok/@raeannakay

The more you know, right?

Well, we can close the book on that mystery!

