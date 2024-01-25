Customer Uses Walkie Talkie To Listen In On Target Security Tracking A Shoplifter Through The Store
by Laura Lynott
Did you ever feel like someone’s watching you and maybe even listening in? Well, maybe you weren’t so paranoid after all!
TikToker @mister_tister_55 listened in on Target workers as they watched a woman appearing to shoplift.
She had no idea she was being watched and the workers, of course, had no idea they were being listened in on!
The TikToker overhears some staff talking about items a woman has in her shopping cart. He then overhears them discussing looking her up and finding she’s been caught shoplifting before.
He wrote: “Target Asset Protection tracks a suspect thru the store on walkie-talkie.”
We then hear the drama as what sounds like a cop pursuit get under way. But of course, as that shopper makes her way through the boy’s and girl’s socks section and eventually to wrapping, this really does feel the most bizarre drama…
One worker is overheard saying: “She keeps on going through the two cameras and I lose her.”
While another says: “Yeah, she was in boys and girls socks just a second ago.”
Well, all I can say is don’t shoplift or you can be pretty sure someone’s watching and maybe even listening in!
Watch the full video here:
