Dad Asked His Daughter For Gift Ideas, So She Sent Him A Long List Which Included Lingerie. Now His Ex Is Angry For Buying It For Her.
by Matthew Gilligan
What’s the appropriate age for someone to wear lingerie?
Well, I guess it depends on the person…and the parents.
And the parent who wrote this story on Reddit is in hot water!
Check out what he had to say and see if you think he’s wrong for what he did.
AITA for buying my daughter lingerie?
“I had my daughter when I was just 16, after she was born I couldn’t see her for the first two years. She’s 15 now.
My then girlfriend’s parents were really religious and they didn’t want me to have anything to do with their granddaughter.
When I was finally allowed to see her my ex had already found someone else. After I finished high school I went to study abroad for a few years and I only saw my daughter 2-3 times a year.
Things have changed lately.
I moved back to my home country three years ago and since then my ex has agreed to let our daughter spend one weekend a month with me.
For the past few years I’ve been giving my daughter money for Christmas but this year she told me she didn’t want money.
So I asked my ex for suggestions regarding the present and she told me to just get her clothes that she wants.
So two weeks before Christmas I messaged my daughter and asked her what clothes she wanted and she sent me a link to a wishlist and told me to just pick something from it.
He decided to go all-out.
There weren’t that many clothes there so I just ordered everything that was on her list.
This year my ex invited me to spend Christmas at their house since her husband was going away to visit his family so I did.
When it came time to open presents my daughter was very happy that I ordered everything she wanted.
She tried on a few things but the rest she said she was going to try on later.
And then he got a phone call…
I went home that evening but at 10pm I got an angry call from my ex saying that I was stupid and irresponsible for buying our daughter lingerie.
I explained to her that it was on the list our daughter sent me. We argued for a bit about this and then she hung up on me.
Afterwards I messaged my daughter and I told her that I didn’t know I wasn’t allowed to order this for her but she told me that mom was just overreacting and that she loved the clothes I ordered for her.
It’s been a while since Christmas but my ex is still angry at me but since then my daughter has been messaging me almost every day and she said she can’t wait to spend the upcoming weekend at mine.
So AITA here?
I honestly don’t know what to think.
Listen, I probably would have left the lacy stuff out of the list, but this guy didn’t do anything wrong.
Sorry, not sorry.
