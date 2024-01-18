‘Don’t bother, I’m going to get an Uber.’ – Guy Made His Girlfriend Wait 15 Minutes To Get Picked Up From the Airport Because Her Flight Was Early
by Matthew Gilligan
The horror!
Having to wait at the airport for a while to get picked up…can you imagine?!?!
In case you didn’t pick up on it, I was being sarcastic…
But it sounds like the guy who wrote this story on Reddit is in hot water with his girlfriend!
Check out his story and see if you think he acted like a jerk.
AITA for my girlfriend having to wait to be picked up from the airport?
“So my girlfriend (F26) went out of town for the weekend and I (M26) dropped her off and picked her up.
Her flight was scheduled to get back at 7:40pm Sunday night. On Sunday I went to dinner at my parents house and was going to go directly from dinner to pick her up.
During dinner I was checking her flight status to make sure I was going to be on time. The last I checked was at 7pm and it said her flight was going to arrive at 7:28.
Uh oh! An early landing!
At 7:12, as I was leaving to go to the airport, I got a text from my girlfriend saying she landed, followed by a text asking why I was still at my parents house.
I said I was just leaving and would be there in about 35 minutes. She texted back and said she was “so ****** off”, and “don’t bother, I’m going to get an Uber”, “it’s extremely irresponsible”, “you better have a good excuse”… to quote a few of the texts I got on the way to the airport.
Anyway, she ended up having to wait about 15 minutes for me to get her. She says that she shouldn’t have to wait to be picked up at the airport and that I should have given myself more time just in case her flight was earlier.
What’s the big deal…?
To me, I don’t understand why I should have to be the one to wait in the cell phone lot, especially when I’m doing a favor (which she says me taking her to the airport and picking her up is not a favor, just something I should do).
In my opinion, for a flight that landed 16 minutes before the flight tracking said it would, waiting 15 minutes is not that bad and should be understandable.
But let me know if I’m wrong! She said she talked to people about it and they all say she’s right… and I don’t like talking about relationship issues with people that know both of us.
AITA?”
Check out what folks had to say about this.
This person said he’s NTA at all.
Another reader said they’re embarrassed for how she acted.
This individual made a good point…
One person said this was ONLY 15 MINUTES.
And one Reddit user said he’s NTA.
I think these two are gonna have more trouble in the future.
Everybody just needs to calm the **** down. Please.
