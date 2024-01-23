‘Gen Z Relationships.’ – Mom Finds Daughter And Boyfriend With Bedroom Door Closed, But It’s Not What It Looks Like

We all were teenagers once, and I’m sure our parents all had some variation of the rule:

“No hanging out with the bedroom door closed!”

Understandable, as teenagers are… well teenagers. Let’s just say that.

But let’s not forget the second most important priority for teenage boys… Video games!

When this Mom, @cgoladyboss came home to find her daughter and her boyfriend behind a closed door, it wasn’t at all what she was expecting!

One afternoon @cgoladyboss, Cynthia, came home to her daughter and daughter’s boyfriend alone in her daughter’s bedroom behind a closed door.

Naturally, she expected the worst, but when she walked into the room, she was pleasantly surprised at what she found!

She walked in to find both teens locked in to an intense Call of Duty match, something I’m sure a lot of guys would kill for their girlfriend to play with them!

Gotta admit, using the drawer as a footrest is a pro-gamer move that I never would have thought of!

Talk about a perfect date, owning COD noobs together as a couple! It almost brings a tear to my eye.

She ended her Tiktok by saying that apparently this was the next generation’s relationship MO.

Instead of chocolates and roses, maybe our generation’s Valentine’s Day Gift is a new player skin and buying the DLC for each other!

Dirty-minded TikTokers rushed to the comments to tell this Mom she may have gotten there too late!

This user was weirded out by the Mom’s expectations of her daughter.

But this Gen-Z commenter talked about how wholesome just spending time with their significant other in this way was.

And finally this Mom was disappointed that her son described Multiplayer as the best date ever!

Do Video Games count as a date?

Personally I think nothing would be more satisfying than clinching a victory royal with my boyfriend!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.