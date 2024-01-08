Her Daughter’s Friend Accused Her Of Bullying, So She Banned Their Entire Family From Her Home
by Trisha Leigh
Bullying has always been a huge issue for kids, especially in those tricky middle school years. It’s just one of those periods when people are settling into friend groups, and some kids aren’t that thrilled with where they end up.
OP’s daughter and her childhood best friend have grown apart as they have aged.
This is some drama so I will try to keep it as clear as possible. My daughter used to have a friend name Kat.
They were besties in preschool until middle school but slowly grew apart. They are both in 8th grade.
Now my daughter is popular and Kat isn’t. I have heard about it from my friend a lot.
Needless to say, there was quite a bit of drama.
My daughter invited a few girls ice skating at the beginning of the month. Kat wasn’t invited and they had a text fight about it. It wasn’t a pretty fight, I’ve read it.
Overall friendship completely over.
A few days later I get a call from the principal for bullying. I got in and the evidence was the text fight and areas were missing.
Kat deleted her response so it just looked like my kid was bullying her. I showed the principal the whole thing on my daughters phone.
Basically got dismissed and teachers will keep an eye on it.
My daughter kinda hates Kat now.
The other girl or her family are not coming over anytime soon.
The issue is retracted an invite to Kat for the holiday party at my home tomorrow.
I got a call from my friend is mad, saying we should help the girls make up.
I told her she is banned from my home and she called me a jerk.
Kat is apparently extremely sad and I need more opinions.
Was OP too harsh? Should she use kid gloves with a literal kid?
Let’s find out Reddit’s perspective on this one!
The top comment points out that not all friendships have to last forever.
This person hopes the adult friendship won’t also suffer, though.
But this commenter doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal, in the long run.
They’re wondering if there might not be more to the story.
And this person is worried the friend will try something again, since she got away with it this time.
I don’t know about this one.
I do feel like she’s leaving some details regarding her daughter’s behavior out.
