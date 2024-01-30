His Roommate Was Light On Groceries, So She Asked Him To Add Food To His Delivery Order. He Says No Because It Would Break An Agreement.
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m all for helping people out, but everyone has their limit.
You, me, all of us!
And the guy who wrote this story on Reddit was not cool with helping out his roommate…
But is he acting like a jerk?
Check out his story below and see what you think.
AITA for refusing to add food to my delivery for my roommate to save her money?
“I (28M) live in Canada, my roommate (29F) and I usually get along well.
I am originally from China and have family and savings in accounts there.
The other day my roommate commented that I must spend a lot on takeout as I order takeout like 4 to 5 times a week.
He has a special arrangement.
I then explained to her that I don’t really spend much as I only order from a small number of Chinese restaurants who have an agreement with me and don’t use standard delivery apps.
I pay them in yuan and arrange the delivery over wechat so there is no tip and tax and they give me discounted prices.
He wasn’t having it…
A week later she didn’t have many groceries left and she asked me to add something for her and she will pay me back.
I refused because she isn’t part of the agreement and I don’t want to betray the restaurant owners and also she wouldn’t be able to pay me back in yuan.
She seems upset and isn’t being as cordial.
AITA?”
Here’s what people said about this on Reddit.
This person thinks he’s an *******.
Another individual thinks there’s more going on here…
One person said he’s not doing anything wrong.
This person also said he’s an *******.
And one reader shared their thoughts…
Why are people taking this situation so seriously? Breaking the law by ordering food?
Who are these people on Reddit?!
Still, this seems pretty petty to me.
Get your roommate some food, fam!
If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.