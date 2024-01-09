How To Find And Disable A Hidden Apple AirTag
by Trisha Leigh
Look, there’s a reason so many women are obsessed with true crime these days, and I, for one, am totally supportive.
I mean, a little healthy paranoia is sure to save your life, I always say.
If you want to be prepared in case a stranger (or other dangerous person) ever tries to slip an Apple AirTag in your possessions, keep reading.
Apple AirTags are small, circular devices that employ Bluetooth and GPS technology to find your lost items, such as keys, wallets, luggage, etc.
Theresa Payton, CEO of Fortalice Solutions, a cybersecurity company, agrees they can be used for nefarious purposes as well.
“With tracking technology of the Apple AirTag and its competitors, the technology is smaller than your hand, relatively low cost, and fairly easy to use.”
She says some of their clients have found the devices in their jackets, computers, glove boxes, or stuck to their bikes.
The fact that the AirTag can be tracked any time it comes into range of ANY iPhone makes them more potentially dangerous than, say, a Tile.
Apple has taken some precautions on their own. Devices with iOS 14.5 or newer will give you an “AirTag Found Moving With You” alert, which would be super helpful to know if you don’t own an AirTag.
If you use Android, you can download an app called Tracker Detect that will do the same thing.
The first think Payton suggests you do is to periodically go through your things and make sure you haven’t picked up something you don’t recognize.
Second, a Bluetooth scanning device or app can help find technology – even cameras – in your home that you didn’t put there.
If you do find an AirTag you don’t recognize, you should look for the serial number to turn over to law enforcement.
You can do this by opening the Find My app and holding the AirTag near your iPhone.
A notification should appear, and when you tap it, the serial number and the last four digits of the owner’s phone number should pop up.
Alternatively, you could hold the top of your iPhone to the white site of the Tag. Tap the notification that appears on the screen and a web page with the serial number will appear.
You can also take the battery out of the back and find the serial number beneath where it had been.
You should also disable the AirTag so that it can’t track you anymore. You can do this by pressing down on the back of the device, twisting counterclockwise to open it, and taking out the battery.
This will send an alert to the AirTag’s owner, so Payton says you should also file a police report.
Hopefully you’ll never have to put any of this advice into practice, but better safe than sorry!
