Husband Wanted To Give Away Expensive Collectibles, And Then Lectured Them About Keeping Pricey Things In The House
by Trisha Leigh
Most people have hobbies that they love and enjoy, and whether or not other people understand them really doesn’t factor into the equation.
Not even if you’re married (as long as you’re not overspending, of course).
OP collects items like Pokemon and LEGO merch.
I have a load of collectibles. Mostly Lego and Pokemon merch.
Some of my Minifigures are worth over $100 each and my Pokemon card collection is probably worth in excess of $8,000.
I also have sealed packs of cards. I have a bunch of MTG cards as well but they are not a primary focus.
Their husband needed some gifts to donate to charity.
My husband has been putting off doing his Christmas shopping for his work. They donate to children in need.
He asked if he could just donate some of my Lego or Pokemon stuff.
I asked him for an example. He pulled out a few things randomly. He picked up my tie fighter pilot’s helmet.
I told him to check eBay to see how much it would cost to replace. It was about $300.
He also picked out some sealed packages of Pokemon cards. Again I told him to look up what it would cost to replace.
He did not like what he found when he looked up how much they were worth.
He gave up. He said it was dumb that I kept thousands of dollars of my hobby stuff somewhere it could get damaged or stolen.
I was so tempted to ask how much it cost to replace his clubs after our garage was burgled.
Now, they’re wondering whether he has any right to be upset at how much the “toys” cost.
I know what my stuff is worth. I know what I own and I keep it safe.
I’m not really sure why my husband has such a big problem with it.
I was just making sure he knew what I would expect him to replace if he took it without my permission.
I definitely would want it replaced.
Reddit is sure to have opinions on the matter!
The top comment says OP should keep their things under lock and key.
This person thinks the first comment is reading too much into things, though.
Although this person thinks there’s a whole other concern.
He should really put more thought into things.
This commenter sees red flags, too.
Was the husband awful? It’s tough to say, but she shouldn’t have to donate her things.
Get real, hubby!
If you thought that was an interesting read, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, collectibles, compromise, husband, marriage, reddit, top, toys, white text, wife