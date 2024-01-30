‘I never laughed so hard.’ – Someone Took a Bite Out Of A Guy’s Burrito After He Left His Window Open
by Matthew Gilligan
Full disclosure: I think this is something I might do…
I just want to put that out there!
Here’s what happened: a man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what happened when he went into a store to buy some beer…and left his car window open…
He said, “I came to the liquor store to get some Modelos ’cause I just got off from work, but I’m an idiot, I left my window open, and when I opened the door I noticed that someone took a bite of my burrito. Ugh, I really hate Bakersfield. Look, they took a big bite of my burrito.”
The text overlay on the video reads, “Left my window down at Bakersfield and someone took a bite of my burrito.”
Bummer!
Let’s take a look at the video.
@tripod4e
Left my window down at Bakersfield and someone took a bite of my burrito #fyp #viral #bakersfield #burrito #bite
Here’s what people had to say.
These folks felt sorry for him.
Another viewer was impressed by how calm he was.
And this TikTokker got a big kick out of this video.
Wow! Be careful with where you leave your food, fam!
