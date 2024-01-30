January 30, 2024 at 5:18 am

‘I never laughed so hard.’ – Someone Took a Bite Out Of A Guy’s Burrito After He Left His Window Open

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@tripod4e

Full disclosure: I think this is something I might do…

I just want to put that out there!

Here’s what happened: a man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers what happened when he went into a store to buy some beer…and left his car window open…

Source: TikTok/@tripod4e

He said, “I came to the liquor store to get some Modelos ’cause I just got off from work, but I’m an idiot, I left my window open, and when I opened the door I noticed that someone took a bite of my burrito. Ugh, I really hate Bakersfield. Look, they took a big bite of my burrito.”

Source: TikTok/@tripod4e

The text overlay on the video reads, “Left my window down at Bakersfield and someone took a bite of my burrito.”

Bummer!

Source: TikTok/@tripod4e

Let’s take a look at the video.

@tripod4e

Left my window down at Bakersfield and someone took a bite of my burrito #fyp #viral #bakersfield #burrito #bite

♬ original sound – Tripod4e

Here’s what people had to say.

These folks felt sorry for him.

Source: TikTok/@tripod4e

Another viewer was impressed by how calm he was.

Source: TikTok/@tripod4e

And this TikTokker got a big kick out of this video.

Source: TikTok/@tripod4e

Wow! Be careful with where you leave your food, fam!

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: THE REST
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter