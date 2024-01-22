Is It Weird That Parents Save Their Kids’ Teeth? Mom Doesn’t Know What To Do With Them. – ‘Maybe make a necklace with them.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess I never really gave this a whole lot of thought, but why do some parents keep teeth from their kids?
It’s weird, right?
You can say that again!
And a woman took to TikTok to talk to viewers about this strange phenomenon.
She said, “So, we’re all out here keeping our kids’ teeth, right?” as she flashed a container with teeth inside.
She continued, “I just come to the realization of how ******* weird this is. Why am I keeping these? And how long did I intend on keeping them for? Like what did I plan on passing them on to them when they get older?”
The woman added, “Maybe like you know leaving them in my inheritance? What is the purpose of me keeping all these teeth? Like I even have my kids rotten teeth when they went to the hospital and had them all pulled during the pandemic. I’m like a morbid tooth fairy over here.”
The woman wasn’t done yet.
She said, “Can you imagine if my house burnt down and the fire department came across a boatload of teeth like this? Like I’d probably go to jail until the dental records came back.”
She also had an idea for a piece of jewelry using the teeth and said, “Maybe make a necklace with them like some hunter. I like I mean it is **** or be ****** here in motherhood like whenever they’re out of line I’ll shake my necklace. Like: this is what happens. What the ****?”
She’s making some good points…
Here’s her video.
Let’s see what people had to say about this.
This viewer thinks this is some kind of warped tradition.
Another viewer has their teeth organized.
And one person has all kinds of teeth….ewwww!
I guess that is kind of weird when you think about it.
And kind of gross, too!
