‘It can stop you from getting fired.’ – Attorney Shares ‘Secret Words’ To Say To Potentially Save Your Job
by Chris Allen
Job security is a worry as old as time.
Unions are a hot-button issue, but can save you in the clutch if yours works well for your profession.
There is one over-arching rule across them all.
An attorney by the name of Ryan on Tik Tok is here to explain if you ever find yourself in this situation.
Granted, you have to actually be in a union for this to work.
As he explains, “If you know when to use it, it can stop you from getting fired.”
It all comes down to union reps.
He continues, “…I request to have my union rep present”
You can halt the conversation until one is available and present.
While this may seem relatively obvious to some already out there, this last part may not be.
Ryan explains, “HR and management are not legally obligated to inform you of this right.”
So it behooves management to keep you in the dark!
Check out his entire explanation here:
@attorneyryan
Know your Weingarten rights!
Let’s see what folks had to say:
One commenter is of the wistful variety.
While another union member put a name to the magic.
Another TikTok user could not agree more with OP Ryan.
It’s a minefield out there.
Luckily the internet is here to keep us well-informed.
