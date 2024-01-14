Woman Warns About a New “Late-Charge” Policy From Amazon After Getting Charged More Than Her Original Order
by Matthew Gilligan
People are pretty peeved about an updated Amazon policy that most folks don’t even know about…until now.
A TikTok user named Shantell posted a video and talked to viewers about how she was concerned after she placed a large order on Amazon and the money came out of her account a few days later.
Shantell said, “Tell me why yesterday I woke up to another charge of 300 something dollars.”
She explained that the amount taken out of her account was less than her total order.
Shantell then said that she realized the original charge had been removed and an Amazon employee told her that the new charge was the “new policy.”
Shantell said, “She could not give me an explanation. She could not tell me why or none of that. She just said this is our new policy and that was it.”
She added, “I’m about to be done shopping with Amazon. I love the convenience of them, but it ain’t worth it—because you’re not about to come back and charge me a month or two later when I don’t have that type of money sitting in my account for you just to take again.”
Keep your eyes on your bank account!
You never know what funny business companies will get up to…
