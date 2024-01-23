‘Just don’t get me anything.’ – Teacher Creates Cute Birthday Gifts For Students, But People Think They Deserve More
by Chris Allen
School budgets seem to be thinning out year after year.
Teachers are pulling their hair out trying to keep a classroom running while also pinching pennies.
Some teachers go that extra mile to make sure their kids are engaged and feel special.
Because when you had a teacher who really seems like they care about you? You remember that person for the rest of your life.
Well this is one of those teachers.
A TikTok user who goes by teachinglittlewonderz spent her own time and money for a thoughtful, small birthday gift for each of her students.
She shows her step-by-step process putting together these little gifts.
And they’re just little packages of colorful joy.
A simple, thoughtful way to bring just an ounce more of cheer to each of her students when a birthday comes around.
Did we mention she spent her own time and money on this little side project?
Check out the full video here!
@teachinglittlewonderz
#teacherlife #teachersbelike #teachertip #teachertok #backtoschool #classroomsetup #classroomtheme #classroomstyle
Let’s see what people had to say.
Oh look, it’s overflowing with entitled TikTok children who missed the whole point that she spent her own money.
Like these few ungrateful comments.
Some users pointed out how crazy some people are acting about this simple little gift idea.
But hey, there’s always one voice of reason out there.
Gotta say, I’d love to have her as a teacher back in the day!
