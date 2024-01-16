‘Lyft Feels I Only Deserve 40% of the Pay.’ – Frustrated Driver Reveals How Much She Actually Gets Paid
by Ryan McCarthy
Rideshare apps like Lyft and Uber have become the preferred taxis of our modern world. A night out drinking at the bar? Uber home! Just got in from a flight with heavy bags? Call a Lyft!
But rides can be expensive, especially late at night or when you’re booking an extra long trip.
We all groan and grumble about the absurd fees, but have you ever stopped to think about how much of that cost goes to your driver?
Well that’s what this Lyft driver came to TikTok to reveal after she learned she got paid less than HALF of what her passengers had paid for the trip!
User @madam.pond (who unrelatedly has an amazing username), was out driving Lyft on a Friday night when she accepted a ride to take her passengers to a stadium in Atlanta.
Friday is a hugely busy rideshare day due to people needing a ride for their weekend antics, and this trip was a long one, clocking in at an hour and fifteen minutes, for which she got paid $21.
But after talking to her passengers, this driver realized that Lyft had charged them 52 dollars for their fare.
This was over double the amount that Lyft was giving her for the whole trip, and after some quick math, they were pocketing an astonishing 60% of the ride’s earnings for themself!
@madam.pond went on to reveal that Lyft is her full-time job, and that she has maintained a 5 star rating on the app from her passengers.
She even was recognized by Lyft as a Gold Driver, which according to Lyft’s website is a tier given to drivers who consistently work their busiest hours as recognition for their superior service.
So as a reward for @madam.pond’s hard work, you take over half of the earnings from her rides? Some thank you that is!
She felt short-changed by a company she had worked incredibly hard for, so hard that they even recognized her for her service.
And yet, as she pointed out, they felt that that dedication only merited her 40% of what they charged.
And this isn’t even considering the gas money and time spent to accommodate the longer-than-average trip!
I’m completely with her as someone who used to drive for DoorDash.
I learned the hard way that the fees and service charges they tack onto your order very rarely make it into the pockets of the drivers!
Check out the video:
@madam.pond
I guess I’m only worth 40% of the work I do #lyft #uber #lyftdriver #solidarity
TikTok was just as outraged as I was, with this user questioning what Lyft had done to deserve that 60%.
This commenter agreed, suggesting that 80/20 is a much fairer split.
But this genius user shared a way he got around Lyft’s ridiculous fees, while still managing to offer customers a cheaper fare!
And finally this girl guessed that after gas and taxes, drivers would walk away with next to no profit!
So the next time you complain about high fares or a crazy delivery fee, just remember us drivers are getting just as cheated as you!
