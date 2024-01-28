Make Me Late For Work For No Reason, Officer? Did You Forget I’m The One Who Pours Your Coffee Every Morning?
by Ryan McCarthy
People always have excuses for why they were late to work. Relative’s funeral, dog got loose, traffic jam, you name it.
But very rarely can you blame the police for your tardiness, short of them having arrested you!
Well believe it or not, that was actually the case for this user, when a power-tripping police officer refused to move his cruiser to allow the user to get to work on time!
Check out how he got his revenge below!
Want to block my driveway, officer? It’s gonna be another minute or two on coffee.
About a decade ago, I worked an early morning shift at a fast food restaurant.
We opened at 6 am, so I had to be at work at 5 am.
I would leave my house at about 4:45 am every morning. My management was pretty relaxed about the opening shift.
Clocking in up to 10 minutes late wasn’t really an ordeal, as long as you showed up ready to go.
But one morning, there were extraordinary circumstances keeping OP from leaving on time.
I came outside at 4:45 to find that a local police officer has pulled someone over and is now blocking my driveway.
This has happened before, but normally in the afternoon, and normally I just ask the officer to move forwards or back a couple of feet and then I pull in or out of the driveway. No sweat.
This officer, however, angrily informs me that I will have to wait till he’s done. I snap a picture of his car, text it to my manager and explain my tardiness.
40 minutes later, the police officer FINALLY moves. I scramble into the car and head to work.
I get there 15 minutes before we open. I frantically start to brew tea, fetch ice, having to condense my 50 minute routine into 15. I almost forgot to brew coffee.
Really, you couldn’t have moved your car two feet so OP could get to work? But OP turned out to be in for a pleasant surprise when the first customers came into his shop.
Opening time rolls around, and the first group of customers come in. It’s a group of our local police officers, led by the captain.
I guess they’re about to do a shift change. One of the officers in the group is the one who blocked my driveway.
Anyway, the Captain orders coffee, and I regretfully inform him that there’s a five minute wait on coffee because I got to work extremely late.
And it was almost too perfect of an opportunity when the Captain asked the reason for his tardiness!
Captain asks why, so I pulled out my phone and explained that one of his officers blocked my driveway for 45 minutes for a routine traffic stop.
Captain proceeds to chew out that officer in front of all of his colleagues and exclaims that nothing short of a life or death emergency should block my driveway if it will interfere with him getting his morning coffee.
It was never blocked again. And the Captain always got his coffee at 6am, without interruption.
It’s a small world after all huh? I’m surprised the cop didn’t recognize the guy who served him his coffee every morning!
Reddit was all over this story, but many pointed out that the Police Captain only seemed to care when he was inconvenienced!
Others were reminded of their own run-ins with aggravating cops!
But many just couldn’t get over the perceived selfishness of the captain…
However, Captain Coffee did have some defenders!
Finally this police officer commended OP for putting the spoiled cop in his place.
If we’ve learned anything from this story, it’s don’t mess with the guy who’s responsible for your morning caffeine!
Let’s all just be nicer to each other, okay?
