Music Was Blasting From A Chick-fil-A At 2 A.M. To Keep Loiterers Away And This Woman Is Going Nuts. – ‘I am so mad right now.’
by Matthew Gilligan
I’m gonna say right off the bat that I would lose my mind if I had to deal with this kind of thing…
A TikTokker named Nicole posted a video and talked to viewers about how she had to deal with a pretty annoying situation…it seems that a Chick-fil-A restaurant close to where she lives was blasting music in the middle of the night to keep people from loitering in the parking lot.
Nicole said, “I am so mad right now an it is not about a boy. It is two in the morning and I am sitting here listening to the Chick-fil-A music again. The reason I am so mad though is that I called and spoke to someone yesterday who guaranteed me in a very rude way that the music was off.”
But the music continued so Nicole said, “Not Chick-fil-A trying to gaslight me. I have ears that I use to hear things with. So, we, together, are gonna take a little trip over to Chick-fil-A.”
Nicole headed over to the Chick-fil-A at 2 a.m. and said, “I’m literally so mad right now…just pulled up in my car, yes I drove because it is freezing out…honestly I was a little bit scared about what I would find on this patio.”
Wouldn’t you know it? The music was still blasting!
Nicole ended up leaving the parking lot after someone pulled in, but she wasn’t done putting the place on blast.
She said, “I have tried to figure this out in such a kind way, so many times you’ve taken so many nights of sleep from me and at the end of the day I was essentially yelled at and told that I was crazy.”
She then added, “So now, will you please turn your overnight music off? Another wasted hour of my dad I will go show this exact video to the manager and I will update you on the response and hopefully the apology.”
Nicole continued, “Now Chick-fil-A was my ex’s favorite restaurant and I’m starting to understand why. He lying.”
Ouch!
Take a look at her video.
Nicole posted a follow-up video and said that she eventually got the folks at Chick-fil-A to turn down the music after she showed a manager there a video of how loud the music was.
She took care of business!
Nice work!
