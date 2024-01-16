Nephew Doesn’t Treat Him With Respect, So He Keeps The Expensive Present He Got For Himself
AITA for agreeing with my brother that his son does not have to treat me with the respect due an elder.
“I 28 am a lot younger than my siblings. My youngest brother is 40.
He has a 16 year old son that he has pretty much ignored his whole life.
He divorced his ex and quit his job to go see the world when my nephew was 4 and I was 16. His ex stayed in our lives and we have all helped out where we can.
Their brother sounds like a real gem…
My brother is currently in town for a while. We decided to do an early Christmas so he could be a part of it.
Except he has been acting like a jerk.
In my culture it is common to refer to your elders as sir or ma’am.
My brother heard my nephew refer to me a sir and brayed out that he doesn’t need to treat me with respect. I’m barely old enough to dress myself. Blah blah.
I told him to shut up and not insert himself into conversations that don’t concern him. He said that if his son is in it then it concerns him.
He kept at it all afternoon. Everyone told him to knock it off but he would not.
They laid down the law with their nephew.
After dinner my nephew started calling me by my name. I told him that we are in public and I expect him to treat me with respect.
He said that his father says he doesn’t have to so I asked him if that was who he listened to now.
He said yes.
I agreed with them that he doesn’t have to treat me as an elder.
When it came time to open gifts I left what I had bought my nephew in my car. We all exchanged gifts and it was a good evening.
My nephew was kind of disappointed that he didn’t get any big gifts this year.
My brother was at my house yesterday and noticed that I had a new toy. I decided to keep the handheld computer I had gotten my nephew for myself.
It’s pretty cool. It’s a full Windows computer but the size of a Nintendo switch.
They told him the truth.
My brother asked why I got a toy when I have all the consoles and a gaming computer.
I was honest and told him it was originally for his kid but since I’m not to be respected as an elder I have zero reason to waste money on him.
My brother says I’m being an ******* and tried to get my family involved. They all rejected him.
He tried to get my nephew to guilt me into it. I asked my nephew what his father got him as a gift. I said that since he wants to respect his father and not me he can get his gifts and such from his father.”
When am I gonna get my respect as an elder…?
I’m still waiting on it!
