‘When I opened it everything was black.’ – Nerf Toy Left This Woman Temporarily Blinded In One Eye And She Warns About What Can Happen

It’s been going on probably since the dawn of toys. One sibling hurts another by accident and so it will probably go on until the end of time…

But TikToker @manon_el said she may have to get her retina reattached if she isn’t careful, after her sister shot her right in the eye and temporarily blinded her. Ouch!

She told her followers that if they get “gifted” a toy gun, “God do not shoot anyone in the face.”

Let’s hope that would be the last thing on anyone’s mind…

She continued: “Yesterday my sister shot me in the eye and blinded me instantly. Obviously it was an accident to get my eye but my left eye was shot and really hurt.

“When I opened it everything was black, I couldn’t see anything. I went to the hospital and everything was bright white. I couldn’t see anything. It was fully blind and they did some testing and stuff.”

Wow… that must have been incredibly scary!

“My vision ended up going back but was super blurry and cloudy but there’s a lot of damage in there. And I’m not off the hook yet. So I’m on strict bed rest because the retina is most likely going to detach if I move around, so it needs to not do that or I’ll be blinded permanently…”

Let’s hope this girl gets lots of rest and her eye heals completely!

Watch the full clip here:

Here’s what people thought of the clip:

This is sibling love!

Aww, some folk are just good.

People are trying to make light to make the trauma, well, less trauma…

Note to self… never play around with ANY gun.

