‘No magic here, just clearance.’ – Walmart Customer Shows The Cheap “Penny Items” That You Can Only Find In Stores
by Laura Lynott
You know that feeling at this time of year, you go to the store and legit cannot afford a thing!
Well, that could change if you follow this plan – hunt for those ‘penny items’ – like who even knew. So, this keen shopper found penny deals at Walmart and even bagged an Apple Magic keyboard for $9.
@extremewalmartclearance told his followers on TikTok they just had to dig deep when perusing those shelves and I am right behind this!
He said: “Let’s go find some Penny items at Walmart… No magic here just clearance.”
But he had a bit of trouble getting that magic keyboard to scan, though he got there in the end. It normally retails for $99! Wild.
He told his followers: “As you guys can see I was having a bit of a hard time trying to get this to scan. But like I showed earlier, this is normally about $100 online, but in store we’re just going to be paying $9.
“If you guys are interested in learning how to find deals like this, go ahead and drop a comment below.”
Amen, I’ll be right on that!
This guy seems to be well worth a follow for any type of deals advice!
Watch the full video below:
@extremewalmartclearance
Whos ready to start scoring deals like this #extremewalmartclearance
Here’s what people thought of the cool deals:
Folk wanna know more. Course!
This guy’s like ‘What?’.
Ouch. This guy needs some bargains to happen!
Go get those deals, fam!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.