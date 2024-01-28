Nurse Warns Against Applying For Medicare Advantage Plans Because They Deny Care Medicare Would Have Covered
by Laura Lynott
Having healthcare is all about security for most of us. It makes you feel like you can get cared for when you really need it.
But in a pretty controversial TikTok, this nurse certainly is warning people about something that could really hamstring them.
@christyprn is encouraging people to not sign up for Medicare Advantage plus.
She said: “I saw a big billboard that said, ‘Enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, and you’ll get a free gym membership!’ and it reminded me to give you guys your yearly reminder to not enroll in a Medicare Advantage health insurance plan.
“When those Medicare health insurance plans are managed by the government, that is just called Medicare or some of us call it traditional Medicare. However, a while back, the government started allowing private insurance companies to distribute these plans as well. These are called Medicare Advantage plans.”
The nurse is concerned the private insurance plans could be something that folk just don’t need.
She said: “A lot of health care workers really don’t like these Medicare Advantage plans because they tend to deny a lot of really important care that traditional Medicare would have covered.”
But she was willing to admit she might not be completely right, adding: “There may be some instances where a Medicare Advantage Plan offers some additional benefit that might be more beneficial to a patient than traditional Medicare.”
Let’s hope people get good care regardless what plan they are or aren’t on.
