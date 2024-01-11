‘Once it’s shut off it’s shut off.’ – Consumer Warns That U.S. Bank Gift Cards Can Turn Out To Be A Really Bad Gift
by Chris Allen
Is there an easier gift to give for a birthday or Christmas than a gift card? Sometimes it’s all the recipient even really wants! That way they decide what to purchase and when to use it.
But one TikTok user named Tricia, explains one type of gift card that can end badly for everybody.
Her story begins detailing how she gives out gift cards sometimes as part of her role in a multi-family housing community.
It can be a really nice surprise to receive a move-in gift card as a special thank you.
Tricia goes on to talk about how a particular man’s $500 gift card was shut down by US Bank.
He had used roughly $200 of the gift card, and the bank claimed “fraud was suspected.”
She explained, “The problem is now they are telling him that because it’s a gift card and it’s prepaid, once it’s shut off it’s shut off.”
Tricia then did her due diligence, attempting to contact US Bank, and still has not been reimbursed for the remaining sum!
Unfortunately, she revealed, “They have done nothing about turning this card back on.”
And this resident of hers wasn’t the only one to be seemingly scammed in this very similar manner.
She hopes that other content creators can spread the word.
You can genuinely feel her frustration through the screen.
We’re hoping this has been resolved by now!
Watch her story here:
@triciadcarlisle
PLEASE SHARE! @U.S. Bank are thieves. Do not purchase anything branded by US Bank. #phoenix #northphoenix #deervalley #lgbtqiaplus #RealTalk #Viral
Let’s see what folks had to say.
This TikTok user had some fantastic, action-spurring advice to impart.
Another person asked the most logical, baffling question of all.
One commenter who even used to work for US Bank chimed in.
Be careful out there, fam!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.