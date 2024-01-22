Scammy Timeshare Wouldn’t Refund His Money, So He Put Them Out Of Business For A While
Even though a majority of people probably realize that timeshares are at least a little bit of a scam, they get roped into them anyway – and they don’t read the contracts nearly as close as they should.
OP got suckered and was out $15k.
I was scammed when I was trying to sell my timeshare ( I know I should have been more careful ) and after paying them $15K I was trying to get back at least some of my money.
The person I was talking to said I would receive a refund but never received anything.
He tried a couple of legal avenues to get his money returned.
I contacted the Attorney General in the state they said they were in and was told they could not reach them.
So the next time I talked to them I conference in the person from Consumer Complaints and she was able to talk with him, but he just have her double talk on why there were so many complaints.
So I started a plan.
When that didn’t pan out, he put his tech background to work.
The revenge: I work in high tech and I went to their Website and copied every screen they had and made my own with the word SCAMMER in big red letters across the page.
After I had all the pages created I created my own site with the same name as this except mine had the word SCAM at the end. I used a popular web hosting site to create my send website and publish it with my domain name.
It cost me $90 for one year.
I even had other people who scammed by them contact me on my website. I tested my website using other computers to Google their name and my website name showed up right under theirs.
So any one who googled their name would see the Scammers site and mine next to each other.
Soon enough, he saw some results.
It took about 3 months and their website was taken down. Another 3 months and their phone number was disconnected.
So I basically put them out of business because they would not refund any money from me.
I would have been happy with $5K refunded and consider the $10K a lesson learned.
Still do not know what happened to them but about 1 year later I got a call from another company somewhere else but it had the exact same setup.
I just ignored them. Lesson learned.
Does Reddit think this revenge is pro enough?
The top comment is pretty savage against OP.
Honestly, the timeshare people made out pretty well.
No one knows how these timeshares really work.
Plenty of people had to live and learn.
They probably guessed right.
I’m not sure this was revenge.
But if it made OP feel better, maybe that’s all that matters.
