School Was Charging $5 A Kid To Take Pictures With Santa, So This Mom Paid For Her Daughter’s Whole Class
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a story that will simultaneously make you smile and will make you annoying…and you’ll see what I’m talking about in just a minute.
A woman named Maddison talked to viewers on TikTok about what happened when the folks in charge at her daughter’s school decided to charge every student $5 to get their pictures taken with Santa.
Maddison’s daughter forgot her money so she went to her school to drop it off…and that’s when she realized that some kids. at the school probably wouldn’t be able to get their photos taken because they didn’t have the money.
Maddison said, “We live in an underprivileged area and I started thinking about all the kids who maybe didn’t even ask their parents for money.”
And that’s when Maddison decided to do a GREAT deed. She said, “We’re trying to save money now, but I just decided that Eleanor’s whole class should get to meet Santa, so I just pulled out a bunch of cash and took it to the school.”
She added, “I wanted them to feel the magic of Christmas even if it was just $5 — and that’s what Christmas is all about,”
Madison said as she ended her video. “I just want everyone to know if you can pay it forward you should.”
Here’s what she had to say.
@logos_by_maddison
Didnt mean to get so emotional Merry christmas. Everyone should get pictures with Santa 🎅🏻❤️ #christmasmagic #payitforward
Maddison posted another video and told viewers that her good deed inspired teachers and school employees to donate money so every single kid in the school could get their photo taken with Santa.
She said, “I am going to work hard to make sure that this event does not take place again unless it is free for all kids.”
@logos_by_maddison
Replying to @Christine
