Scummy Boyfriend Leaves Sweetheart Girlfriend For Another Woman, So Her Coworker Gets Itchy Revenge On Him
by Addison Sartino
Ugh. Nothing worse than a nice girl dating a scumbag.
This woman took to Reddit to share her story about her coworkers.
I was working in a restaurant and the manager and one of the part time girls were dating.
He was a bit of a jerk, but she was the sweetest girl I had ever met.
She was the type of girl that if this was a cartoon animals would flock to her.
They came from another state because he got a promotion, left all their family behind.
Her coworker was broken up with by her other coworker at work.
He comes into work one day INTO WORK 🤬 and tells her he’s dumping her because he met someone else and she had to be out of the house that night.
It was his house, he paid all the bills.
She was obviously devastated.
I took her home, called to other workers and we packed her up.
Without telling anyone, the woman devised a plan of revenge.
After a while I told everyone I was going to go get us lunch.
What nobody knew was that in the way out of work I grabbed a pair of thick rubber gloves, the kind that go up to your elbows. On the way to get food I stopped at a Joke Shop and picked up some Itching Powder.
Whilst the others were packing I went into the bedroom and rubbed the itching powder into EVERY pair of underpants in his drawer.
If you rub in it hard enough it can’t be seen, so he just wore them.
She stayed with me for a week before she could go home to her family.
Not only did the woman’s plan put the man in major discomfort, it also made him involuntarily celibate.
During this time he was discreetly scratching all the time.
I told him that maybe he’d caught something from his new gf. He said no, because she stopped having nookie with him when he started itching and still won’t.
Itching powder isn’t easy to get rid of even if you wash your clothes so he was scratching for weeks.
He deserved it.
