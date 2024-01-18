She Wore White Nail Polish To An Old Friend’s Wedding Even Though There Was A “No White” Dress Code
by Matthew Gilligan
How dare you?!?!
I’ve heard of brides getting upset about women wearing white dresses to their weddings, but white nail polish?
That’s a new one…
So, was this woman out of line?
Read on to see just what the heck is going on here…
AITA for wearing white nail polish?
“I am invited to the wedding of an old friend. We are currently at the location. The wedding is tomorrow.
Okay so. I have acrylics. They are white currently. Not like “super white” it is like an ombré with a “pearl” effect.
I did not do them for the wedding. I do them every month because I like it and it prevents myself to scratch the **** out of my body.
My fiancé and I arrived at the hotel yesterday and we went to a group dinner. It is not a rehearsal dinner, that is not a thing here.
We say “Hi” to the couple, give hugs etc etc.
The bride grabs my hands, looks at my nails, and says “Wow!”
Then she leaves to say Hi to our other friends.
She was about to get a surprising text.
It brings us to now. Like literally an hour ago.
I get a text from the bride saying this: “Hey there! Just a quick request: the dress code specifically avoids white attire. Please take off the white nail polish. Thanks.”
Uh oh…
Now I can not just take it off and there is not a nail studio in this resort.
But I feel bad that I didn’t even know that I was doing something wrong.
My fiance feels like I did nothing wrong, but the bride seems really upset at me.
AITA?”
Check out what folks had to say.
This person thinks this whole thing is ridiculous.
Another individual said this woman sounds very insecure.
One Reddit user said she’s NTA and asked a good question…
This person made a good point.
And this reader said she’s NTA and that this is NUTS.
Let this be your warning…
No white nail polish at weddings…because you might make some folks upset.
