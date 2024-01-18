Son-In-Law Wants To Be Included In A Private Family Memorial, But The Existing Family Members Say No Way
by Trisha Leigh
Family traditions are held dear by family units across the globe, and I think most people would be upset at the idea of losing them.
Sometimes new people can be included, but what if they can’t?
OP lost his wife during the birth of their youngest child. Since then, they have included her in their Christmas tradition.
I am a widow and I don’t plan on remarrying ever.
My wife passed when my youngest was born. We live in walking distance to where she was buried and every Christmas Eve we will walk to her grave and put a flower on her tomb.
It literally takes 20 minutes at most and is something my kids and I hold dear.
His first in-law, a daughter-in-law, didn’t make a fuss when they wanted to still go alone.
When my son married we all had a conversation and agreed that we will keep it private tradition.
My daughter-in-law understood and just chilled at the home when we went on our walk.
She started to make hot cocoa for when we get back and now that is a little tradition.
His son-in-law, though, is offended by being excluded.
The issue is my son-in-law.
My daughter has talked to him and explained that she doesn’t want him there during the traditions.
I thought this was the end of it and I was so wrong.
I got a call asking me why I am not family to him and that he needs to go to this tradition.
I told him he is family but this is a private moment. He called me a jerk and told everyone I excluding him.
My daughter is mad at their partner and I am wondering if the family is a jerk for keeping him out.
Now it’s become a whole thing but OP and his children remain firm.
My daughter called me and told me she handled it. She made it very clear she doesn’t want him at the event.
I also contacted the rest of my kids and asked their opinion and all of them are okay with still keeping it with just us.
My youngest has the strongest opinion on this.
I wonder whether or not Reddit thinks there’s anything wrong with this.
The top comment says people are allowed to have things for themselves.
They suggested some alternative scripts for OP.
There was a lot of arguing about semantics.
Some things are just sacred.
This should be big enough to understand.
I feel so sorry for this family.
I hope they are left alone to mourn and remember in peace.
If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.