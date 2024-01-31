Target Customer Found Evidence That Someone Was Making Sandwiches On A Shelf In The Store
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…this is HILARIOUS.
Not necessarily for the people who work at the Target store, but for TikTok viewers like you and me!
A TikTok video posted by a woman named Monique showed what she stumbled upon when she was walking through the aisles…and it was quite a surprise!
Monique stumbled upon a shelf and found a bag of bread, a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, a package of cheese, and some deli meat…and it was all OPEN.
Monique said, “Not somebody made a whole sandwich in Target…. With the chips.”
She added, “And they got them with Capri Sun.”
Monique then added, “Oh my god…****.”
Indeed, Monique…
Take a look at the video.
@monique2real
Im not about to play with #Target #sandwich #chips #caprisun
Here’s what folks had to say.
One TikTokker said it best.
Another TikTok user thought this video was going to end differently…
And one person agreed that things are rough out there these days.
Was that a pro move, or what?
You better believe it!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!