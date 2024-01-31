January 31, 2024 at 3:38 pm

Target Customer Found Evidence That Someone Was Making Sandwiches On A Shelf In The Store

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@monique2real

Folks…this is HILARIOUS.

Not necessarily for the people who work at the Target store, but for TikTok viewers like you and me!

A TikTok video posted by a woman named Monique showed what she stumbled upon when she was walking through the aisles…and it was quite a surprise!

Monique stumbled upon a shelf and found a bag of bread, a bag of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, a package of cheese, and some deli meat…and it was all OPEN.

Monique said, “Not somebody made a whole sandwich in Target…. With the chips.”

Source: TikTok/@monique2real

She added, “And they got them with Capri Sun.”

Source: TikTok/@monique2real

Monique then added, “Oh my god…****.”

Indeed, Monique…

Source: TikTok/@monique2real

Take a look at the video.

@monique2real

Im not about to play with #Target #sandwich #chips #caprisun

♬ original sound – Monique2real

Here’s what folks had to say.

One TikTokker said it best.

Source: TikTok/@monique2real

Another TikTok user thought this video was going to end differently…

Source: TikTok/@monique2real

And one person agreed that things are rough out there these days.

Source: TikTok/@monique2real

Was that a pro move, or what?

You better believe it!

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter