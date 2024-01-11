January 11, 2024 at 11:33 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 770

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 770

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com

 

20 IMAGES

Friday!
BMW drivers be like
The Chosen One
My wife pokes fun of my pinky toe
Measure once…
The insurance company has left the chat
Trains aren’t running because of snow. Meanwhile, buses
Building the Hoover Dam
First taste of jalapeno
They see me rollin’
Fool-proof TV set-up
That’s so lit
I am not that donkey
Plane going to global warming summit froze on Munich runway
Happy appliance
This bread may be a bit difficult to eat
Space Needle from the Chihuly Glass Garden
Full nostalgia
First X-ray taken 1895
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

23 of the Coolest Names
Salesforce Signals the Golden Age of Cushy Tech Jobs Is Over
How To Tell If You’re Buying Ultra-Processed Food
This Celeb-Studded Wine Region Is A Chiller Version Of Napa
The Clues to Longer Life That Are Coming From Dogs
What’s the Prettiest Song You’ve Ever Heard? Here’s What People Had to Say.
I’m 70 And hHave Lived Alone My Entire Life. Here’s What Everyone Gets Wrong.
Even lab mice are getting VR headsets now
Is Social Media Killing Stand-Up Comedy?
Marty the robot: Non-essential worker

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Shirk Report 770 The Shirk Report Volume 770

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter