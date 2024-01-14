Toxic Employee Tries To Get IT Tech Fired After He Bumped Her With A Keyboard, But He Turns The Tables And Sends Her Packing
by Ryan McCarthy
When it comes to workplace lawsuits, some of your coworkers may just be out to get you, or more accurately, out to get that FAT settlement check!
This Redditor learned that the hard way when a woman at his work tried to get him fired over a keyboard bumping into her!
Check it out!
Oh, I said/did what? Alright, check my recording.
Alright, so some years ago, I used to work for a major tech company.
I had to move around floors alot because I was in charge of the tech side of keeping business running smoothly for those that had to communicate with customers, clients, etc.
There was this one lady that was a bit of a problem, and had a habit of being involved in a lot of terminations due to supposed harassment claims.
I had to deal with her a few times a week, somewhat regularly.
Definitely not the reputation you want to have at work!
Now, I have some trust issues, and generally view a workplace as a minefield, and tend to have a “my colleagues are the enemy” mentality.
Because of that, I record every conversation I have, and have a recording going at all times, via a recorder pen I keep in my shirt pocket.
Very James Bond of him, but definitely a tad on the paranoid side.
But this camera pen would end up saving his job!
I was doing some work, after completely replacing the computers/and many of the tech on her floor, and I had to walk behind her (and several other people) who were at their desks working.
One of the several keyboards I was carrying out of the confined space hit the back of her chair while I was walking and talking Into my headset to a colleague.
She turned around abruptly and glared at me, but said nothing.
I finished my work for the day and went home.
Seems innocent enough right? I’ve never heard of any major keyboard-related injuries, but apparently this was too much for the woman to handle!
Next day I get in, am met by security and taken up to the HR floor.
She made a claim against me, saying I made a sequel comment and grabbed her butt, I was being terminated.
After everything is said and I’m handed the paper work, I pull out my laptop, and quickly pull up the camera feed, which has no sound.
They say – “well there is not audio to cover you, so…”
Secret camera pen to the rescue!
I say- “Well actually, I record everything I say or do while working here.”
I then slowly pull up the recording for that day, and have them listen to all of it.
The lawyer in the room had the saltiest look I’ve ever seen.
But that wasn’t the end of it, and OP responded with a claim of his own!
Well, they lost their grounds to terminate me, and I immediately filed an HR complaint and threatened to get legal involved.
She was terminated a few days later, around a week after that they ended up going after her for embezzlement because they do a basic full investigation into somebody terminated, and found she had been stealing company money through an expenses card.
It was apparently a lot, because some time afterwards she ended up doing time.
Was a great experience. And it justifies viewing your coworkers as enemies and recording them.
Also, never trust HR.
Guess it pays to be sure, especially when someone in the office has a habit of making baseless accusations!
Reddit definitely sided with our IT Department 007, with this user saying the video alone should have disproven the women’s claims.
This user pointed out that when working in IT, employees of the company function more as customers than coworkers!
One person pointed out that the lawyer probably looked so upset because this called into question her other lawsuits, putting them in some legal hot water!
And finally this user criticized the company’s HR department, pointing out how ready they were to fire OP without an investigation!
I guess once in a blue moon, secret cameras can come in pretty useful!
Maybe I need to invest in this pen!
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.