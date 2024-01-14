Walmart Shopper Shows Products Locked Behind Glass. Says It Makes Shopping Experience ‘Strange And Unwelcoming.’
by Chris Allen
Shopping post-Covid is getting to be a strange experience. Sometimes it’s just completely empty shelves.
We’re looking at you toilet paper section.
Sometimes it’s crazy people coming in and shouting. Sometimes it’s fights.
But what seems to be most common: thieves.
One TikTok user documented her un-welcoming experience in a recent Walmart.
It does seem a little glass-half-store-only?
She says that “Walmart allegedly has customers thanking them for locking up merchandise.”
She continues to stroll down the deserted aisles, with cabinets filled, behind locked glass panels.
She continues, explaining that the whole experience felt “strange and unwelcoming”.
She then moves on to show that the rest of the store is completely normal, no glass barricades up anywhere.
It does feel a bit targeted, that only women’s products are inconveniently protected.
And then to top it off, it’s usually impossible to find an employee to come back over and unlock that single cabinet!
Watch the frustrating video here:
@lookfoundit
Replying to @Look, found it! Walmart has locked up #health #beauty #hair #skincare + #wellness products behind glass panels. I left the store unhappy and empty handed @Walmart 😡 #walmart #theftprevention #badcustomerservice #fyp
Let’s see what folks had to say:
One person just makes a quick business decision.
While others talked about the benefits of online shopping at this point.
A couple people disagreed on the benefits of having items locked up for protection.
At least the floors don’t look like a Walmart warzone.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.