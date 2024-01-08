Why You Shouldn’t Drive Over Plastic Trash Bags With Your Car. – ‘It’s wrapped around my axle, it’s under my brakes.’
by Matthew Gilligan
You’ve done it a million times…
You’re driving down the street, minding your own business when a plastic grocery bag floats out of nowhere and you run it right over without a second thought.
But maybe you should care…
A man posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why they should do everything in their power to avoid driving over plastic bags.
His video shows a plastic bag wrapped around one of the wheels on his car and he had a tough time getting it out.
He said, “So I hit a big trash bag on the freeway, and, yeah…cool. It’s all in there.”
The video then shows the car jacked up with the wheel off and viewers can see just how wrapped up the bag became.
He continued to try to get the bag loose and said, “Oh my God! It’s in my CV joint.”
The man added, “This is what ******* happens when you hit a huge trash bag on the ******* freeway. It’s in everything dude, it’s everywhere.”
He continued, “It’s in my CV joint, it’s in my control arm bushing, it’s wrapped around my axle, it’s under my brakes.”
He ended his video by saying, “Holy **** dude, this is annoying.”
Take a look at the video.
Be safe out there, fam!
