Woman Accidentally Bought A Powder Popper Instead Of Confetti And It Didn’t End Well
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, that didn’t go very well…
A woman named Amber posted a series of videos on TikTok and showed people what happened when she bought the wrong kind of party popper and ended up being a party pooper.
Amber spent New Year’s Eve with her parents and the plan was to celebrate 2024 with some confetti.
But there was a problem…
The text overlay on the video reads, “POV: Walmart substitutes your confetti poppers for smoke ones.”
The group counted down the seconds to January 1, 2024 and then they got hit with a surprise: instead of confetti, thick blue powder shot all over the room.
Her dad said, “Mine says powder popper on it.”
The group got a good laugh out of the mishap and viewers can see that the blue powder ended up going EVERYWHERE.
Take a look at the video.
@amstevens21
going into 2024 with blue smoke in my lungs 🫁💨#fyp #happynewyear2024
Here’s a video with some more footage of the powder disaster.
@amstevens21
Replying to @Mari ☻ there was blue powder on EVERYTHING and in every crack and yes. On the ceiling but mom still wanted confetti 😂😂
Amber shared a third video showing that the blue stuff was still hanging around several days after New Year’s Eve.
@amstevens21
In case yall were wondering, after 6 days of cleaning we’re still finding blue 😵💫🤪💙 #foryou #fyp #happynewyear2024
Here’s what folks had to say.
This person was amused by her dad.
Another TikTok user asked a good question…
And this person made a funny comment.
That didn’t quite work out, now did it?
Better luck next time!
